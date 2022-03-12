Indiana coronavirus updates: 2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, March 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward

On the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, people are shedding their masks and getting back to normal as COVID-19 deaths and cases plummet.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the U.S. have plunged 80% in the last six weeks across the U.S. since a mid-January pandemic peak down to the lowest levels since July 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Case counts have followed the same trend line and even the death tally, which typically lags, has slowed significantly in last month. People are headed back to gyms, bars and restaurants and even crowded concerts — things that seemed too risky just last month.

US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month, according to a U.S. official, but the existing face covering requirement will be extended through April 18.

The requirement, which is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement head of time, the CDC is developing a “revised policy framework” for when masks should be required on transit systems based off its newly released “COVID-19 community levels” metric.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 967,160 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 455.24 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.03 million deaths and more than 10.67 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IPS hosts immunization clinic at Crispus Attucks on Wednesday, March 16

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a Back on Track clinic at Crispus Attucks High School Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to allow children to update routine childhood vaccinations that were delayed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and HPV will be available, as well as flu shots and, for those age 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise, which is partnering with IPS on the clinic.

Parents and caregivers should sign up online at: patients.vaxcare.com/registration (enter enrollment code IN65942, then select "Crispus Attucks 3/16").

Registration is encouraged but not required.

The clinic hours run from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Attucks High School, which is located at 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Street on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Those needing a ride to the clinic may contact MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Purdue to relax mask protocols in classes, research spaces Monday

Purdue University announced it will drop its mask mandate and move to mask optional beginning Monday, March 14. This means masks won't be required in classrooms or research spaces.

However, the university did say masks will still be required in health care settings and where contractually required. Masks also continue to be required as part of the quarantine process for those infected or exposed to COVID-19.

The university's decision was made based on data showing declining COVID-19 cases, current CDC guidance and the high rate of vaccinations among the campus community. According to Purdue, the campus is now 90% vaccinated.

Free vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic. The university will also continue to provide free N95 and KN95 masks throughout campus.

How to order more free COVID-19 test kits from US government

The U.S. government is allowing Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The second round of orders allows two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.

President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during his State of the Union address.

To order the at-home tests, you can visit this USPS website starting next week and fill out the required information. All orders will ship completely free.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule

Northeast District Health Office, 6042 E. 21st St.

Mondays: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 only, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Northwest District Health Office, 6940 N. Michigan Road

Thursdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 only: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mondays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 only: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Masks now optional at Children's Museum

Guests at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis now have the option to wear a mask indoors after a change that went into effect Wednesday, March 9.

Museum staff, volunteers, interns, contractors and vendors will still be required to wear face masks indoors.

The museum said the change in its mask policy follows extensive consultation with its scientific advisory panel consisting of leading medical and public health officials.