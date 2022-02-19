Indiana coronavirus updates: School guidelines, mask requirements changing

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 78.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 934,410 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 421.81 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.87 million deaths and more than 10.32 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IDOH changing school guidance beginning Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health is making changes to its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care programs.

IDOH said the changes are being made to reflect the declining cases across the state.

The following will take effect Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.

Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication as long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.

"While [the changes] do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on some schools and help ensure that children can stay in school," State State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said in a news release.

IDOH said schools should continue notifying local health departments in the event of an outbreak and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.

Following the announcement, Greenfield-Central Schools announced they would be following the new guidance and would also be dropping the district's mask mandate, effective Feb. 22, when classes resume following the Presidents Day weekend.

Greenfield is the latest district to remove their mask mandate as COVID-19 case numbers decline in Indiana.

Howard County vaccine clinic changes

The Howard County Health Department will move their COVID-19 vaccination clinic from its current location at the Kokomo Event Center to the Howard County Health Department at the end of February. The clinic will resume at the new location on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Howard County Health Department is located in the Jeff Stout Government Center at 120 East Mulberry St. in Room 206.

Anyone with an existing appointment at the Kokomo Event Center location in March will be notified of the change in location to Government Center.

The clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines every Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. It will be closed between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment at OurShot.IN.gov or Call 211 to schedule

Patients should bring a photo ID and insurance card to the clinic.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will all be available.

If you have questions about booster doses, vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, pediatric vaccines, or any other COVID-19 vaccine-related questions, call the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2437 choose Option #1 to speak with a nurse.

IMS vaccine clinic ending Feb. 26

The Indiana Department of Health will start reducing its COVID-19 response operations.

The department said the changes are being made due to less demand for testing and plenty of availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment at health provider locations.

The IDOH testing and vaccination clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end operations on Saturday, Feb. 26.

IDOH will also stop its testing and vaccination strike teams that had been deployed across the state. However, IDOH will continue to make mobile vaccination and testing units available upon request.

IDOH also said Indiana National Guard support for long-term care facilities and hospitals will end March 14. No new requests will be accepted after Feb. 26.

CDC contemplating change in mask guidance in coming weeks

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. Noting recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths, she acknowledged “people are so eager” for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all share the same goal – to get to a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives, a time when it won’t be a constant crisis – rather something we can prevent, protect against, and treat," Walensky said.

With the omicron variant waning and Americans eager to move beyond the virus, government and business leaders have been out ahead of the CDC in ending virus measures in the last week, including ordering workers back to offices, eliminating mask mandates and no longer requiring proof of vaccine to get into restaurants, bars and sports and entertainment arenas.

The efforts have been gaining more steam each day.

Purdue making masks optional in many indoor spaces on West Lafayette campus

Purdue University announced Wednesday that face masks will become optional in many indoor spaces on its West Lafayette campus beginning Friday, Feb. 18. Masks will still be required in instructional, research and health care settings, as well as where contractually required, the university said in a statement.

Purdue Athletics venues will be among the indoor spaces where masks will be optional.

The university said its decision was made with the support of the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team after an evaluation of community and campus factors. Protect Purdue Health Center data showed that since Jan. 1, more than 99% of positive COVID-19 cases at Purdue have been reported as asymptomatic, mild or moderate, with zero hospitalizations, the university said.

“Our Boilermaker students, faculty and staff continue to demonstrate just how committed they are to protecting our campus community from the spread of serious disease," Esteban Ramirez, Protect Purdue Health Center's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We believe this is the next step toward greater normalcy based on rapidly declining national, state and campus case numbers."

IPS to offer free PCR, rapid testing at 2 schools

Indianapolis Public Schools is offering free PCR and rapid testing at two schools.

Testing is now available at Arsenal Technical High School, located at 1500 Michigan St., weekdays on the following schedule:

6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. for IPS students, staff and families

3 p.m.-7 p.m. for the general public

The general public can also get tested at Broad Ripple High School, located at 1115 Broad Ripple Ave., weekdays during the following times:

6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pre-registration is required at both locations and can be done at this link.

Noblesville, Carmel Clay schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

Another central Indiana school district has elected to roll back its mask mandate due to a decrease in quarantines and positive cases across the district.

In a message to families, Noblesville Schools said it would move to mask optional at all schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The district said it will continue to follow quarantine requirements, keep an eye on the district's COVID data and make adjustments to its protocols as needed. All of this will be done in an effort to keep schools open and in-person.

This news comes on the heels of another school district deciding to remove its mask mandate, as well.

Carmel Clay Schools announced Monday that face masks will be optional in schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Carmel Clay Schools had restarted the mask policy on Aug. 16. Administrators cited a decline in positive cases and quarantines in the district as a basis for lifting the mandate.

The school district will continue to follow state requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Both districts urged parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.

Federal guidelines still require students and staff to wear masks while on school buses.

Child care programs

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is lifting quarantine requirements for children exposed at their child care program.

Children who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, regardless of symptoms.