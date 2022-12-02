Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal contract for new Lilly antibody drug worth $720M

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US authorizes Lilly antibody drug to fight omicron

U.S. health regulators authorized a new antibody drug from Eli Lilly that targets the omicron variant Friday. The FDA approval is a key step in restocking the nation's arsenal against the latest version of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared the Lilly drug bebtelovimab, pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab” for adults and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced work on the treatment late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.

The FDA announcement comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against omicron. Data indicate the Lilly drug also works against the emerging BA.2 mutation of omicron.

The Biden administration purchased 600,000 doses before the authorization and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health authorities for distribution.

Lilly said the contract for its new drug is worth at least $720 million. Under the U.S. contract with Lilly, the government will receive about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March.

Scientists say COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.65 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 918,450 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 408.84 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.8 million deaths and more than 10.18 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA delays review of Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5

Federal health regulators on Friday delayed next week's public meeting to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data.

The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The FDA's outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies.

The FDA said Pfizer has new data available from its ongoing vaccine study — and the agency needs more time to evaluate it.

Pfizer said in a statement it wants to wait for data on whether three-doses should be given, instead of two, before moving forward with FDA authorization.

The expert panel had been scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine if children under 5 should start getting extra-low doses of Pfizer’s vaccine before it’s clear if they’ll need two shots or three.

Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes but remains strong

An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. showed a decline in effectiveness against severe cases, though the shots still offered strong protection.

The report was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. It is considered an early and limited look at the durability of Moderna and Pfizer booster protection during the omicron surge that exploded in December and January but has been fading in recent weeks.

Latest IDOH numbers include 108 more deaths

The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 2,839 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,664,353 since the beginning of the pandemic. That number includes 63,390 reinfection cases reported throughout the state since Sept. 1, 2021.

The state also added 108 deaths from COVID-19 to Thursday’s total. Those deaths occurred between March of 2020 and Thursday. The overall death toll has climbed to 21,298.

IDOH also reported that 1,882 more Indiana residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday morning. The total number of Hoosiers now considered fully vaccinated is 3,663,847. More than 9% of that number is in the 60-64 age group – the highest percentage of any group. The lowest age group is 5-11, representing 3% of all residents fully vaccinated.