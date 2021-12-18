Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal court upholds Biden vaccine mandate

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal court upholds Biden vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect. Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states and conservative groups are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 employees and affect some 84 million workers across the U.S.

They have vowed to appeal Friday's ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The mandate was originally scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 50.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 805,820 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 273.66 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.34 million deaths and more than 8.64 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

ISDH Friday update

The Indiana State Department of Heath reports 2,843 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. The total number of vaccinated residents in Indiana is now more than 3.5 million.

Indiana recorded another 5,181 positive cases before midnight Friday, bringing the state's total to 1,181,554 residents infected by COVID-19. Among those, 7,175 are reinfections tracked since Sept. 1, 2021.

An additional 53 COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing Indiana's total number of deaths to 17,757 since the beginning of the pandemic. The new deaths occurred between Oct. 10, 2021 and Thursday.

CDC endorses schools' coronavirus 'test-to-stay' policies

U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used my many school districts, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when using the approach.

CDC's official guidance for schools has been that when someone in a school tests positive for COVID-19 infection, those who were deemed to be in close contact should stay out of school, in home quarantine, for 10 days.

With the announcement Friday, the CDC is saying both test-to-stay programs and quarantining approaches are both equally good options for schools.

Hundreds of schools have adopted test-to-stay policies, and several states have funded statewide test-to-stay policies to prevent students from spending long stretches away from school.

Previously, the CDC said there is promise in the approach, as long as other measures such as masking for both teachers and students were followed.

CDC has been working with some school districts to evaluate the programs, and the agency released two studies that indicated they worked well.

IU Health reports 'all-time high' number of COVID patients

IU Health is reporting an all-time high number of COVID-19 patients being treated in its hospitals. The hospital system is caring for 518 COVID patients. To put that in perspective, the summer/fall peak was 459 and the previous high from last winter was 517.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 339 of those are in the ICU. IU health added beds to care for the COVID patients needing ICU-level care.

Last week, IU Health requested assistance from the National Guard for most of its hospitals (except Riley Children’s Hospital).

The Indiana National Guard is now supporting 13 of IU Health's 16 hospitals and will be deployed to two more next week.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.