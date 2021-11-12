Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer boosters available to Hoosiers over 16

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Indiana opens booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that Hoosiers age 16 and 17 were eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine booster shot to increase protection against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. And hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the last barrier — saying those teens should get their booster as soon as it's time.

To schedule a booster shot, go to ourshot.in.gov and find a location that carries the Pfizer vaccines. Though appointments are frequently recommended, many locations are also accepting walk-ins.

Boosters are important considering that protection against infection wanes over time and “we’re facing a variant that has the potential to require more immunity to be protected," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC's director, said.

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including about 4.7 million 16- and 17-year-olds, many of whom got their first shots in the spring and would be eligible for a booster.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the U.S. for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It’s not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third Pfizer dose. But Walensky said the CDC and FDA would closely watch data on 12- to 15-year-olds because if they eventually need boosters, “we again will want to act swiftly.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 49.83 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 796,700 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 269.35 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.29 million deaths and more than 8.38 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Navy commander fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine

Officials say a U.S. Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of the destroyer squadron. Officials say Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.