Saturday's latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

College students asked to be responsible, wear masks

Social gatherings in Bloomington are now limited to just 15 people. Mayor John Hamilton issued that executive order Friday saying he wants to protect the health and safety of the community as students return to the Indiana University campus.

Violating social distancing and mask requirements can get students suspended.

Purdue suspended 36 students for an inside gathering this week.

And Indiana University police say they've identified students from an outdoor party who weren't wearing masks. Officers forwarded names of violators to the dean's office.

"At the end of the day, we need our students to do what they signed an agreement to do and that's socially distance, wear a mask and just be responsible young adults," said Deputy IU Police Chief Shannon Bunger,

IU police say they've responded to at least ten complaints in the last few days.

At Notre Dame, the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing declined from 22 percent early in the week to 9 percent on Friday after the school stopped in-person instruction. "The spike in cases is very serious, and we must take serious steps to address it," said University President Father John Jenkins after the school saw cases jump during the first week of in-person class.

Notre Dame went to virtual classes for two weeks with 336 positive cases confirmed as of Friday.

Jenkins said contact tracing found COVID-19 cases were spreading from off campus gatherings.

The school is now testing random students and add faculty and staff to surveillance testing.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.62 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 175,400 deaths and 1.96 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 22.96 million confirmed cases with more than 799,600 deaths and 14.72 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Biden would "shut down" country to control virus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the country safe amid the coronavirus pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The full interview airs Sunday night, but advance clips were shared Friday.

Biden said, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.” He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down.”