Indiana coronavirus updates: Omicron variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Nov. 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has popped up in more European countries, just days after being identified in South Africa., leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases. New cases were confirmed Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travelers.

There are growing concerns that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 776,530 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 261.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.19 million deaths and more than 7.58 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pfizer: 'Tailor-made' vaccine against new variants in 100 days

With the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, a number of pharmaceutical firms are announcing they have plans in place to adapt their vaccines if necessary.

AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer say they already have plans to react. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they have been monitoring for potential variants capable of evading its mRNA vaccine.