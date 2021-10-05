Indiana coronavirus updates: Children's Museum, KIPP Indy hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children's Museum hosting COVID-19 and school vaccination clinic Tuesday

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is partnering with the Marion County Public Health Department and Indianapolis Public Schools to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and required and recommended school vaccinations on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The clinic is taking place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Anyone 12 years old and older, who is currently unvaccinated, can get the Pfizer vaccine at Tuesday's clinic.

The 2021–22 school recommended and required immunizations for students in Grades K–12 include Hepatitis B, DTaP, polio and others.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

KIPP Indy hosting vaccine clinic Tuesday

KIPP Indy is joining community partners to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, register online with the enrollment code IN65942. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

The clinic will have vaccinations for COVID-19, DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB and HPV.

The clinic will be at KIPP Indy Legacy High School, located at 2255 Ralston Ave.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 43.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 703,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 235.41 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.8 million deaths. More than 6.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.