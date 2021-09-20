Indiana coronavirus updates: Civic Theatre mask requirement begins Monday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 42.08 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 673,700 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 228.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.69 million deaths. More than 5.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Civic Theatre mask requirement begins Monday

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre is requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR/molecular test to attend a performance. The policy is for those 3 and older and begins Thursday, Oct. 14.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, masks or other appropriate facial coverings will be required for anyone age 3 or older attending an event. The exception is for eating or drinking.

Ticketholders who are unable or unwilling to meet the masking, vaccination or test requirements for entry are eligible until Oct. 15 to request refunds on any tickets purchased before noon Sept. 15.

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

An influential federal advisory panel — from an influential committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration — has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.

In a surprising turn, the advisory panel rejected, 16-2, boosters for almost everyone. Members cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters, rather than ones targeted to specific groups.

Then, in an 18-0 vote, it endorsed extra shots for people 65 and older and those at risk of serious disease. Panel members also agreed that health workers and others who run a high risk of being exposed to the virus on the job should get boosters, too.

During several hours of vigorous debate Friday, members of the panel questioned the value of offering boosters to almost everybody 16 and over.

“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic,” said Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University. “And I think it’s important that the main message we transmit is that we’ve got to get everyone two doses.”