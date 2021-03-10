Indiana coronavirus updates: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at Live Nation event venues beginning Monday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at Live Nation event venues beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, every ticketholder attending a concert at Live Nation-owned venues, including three venues in Indiana, will have to prove in writing that they are unlikely to spread COVID-19 at the show.

Live Nation announced in August that its guidelines would require all artists, crew and attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at their venues and upcoming festivals starting Oct. 4.

Event organizers are required to conduct health checks to help reduce exposure to COVID-19. The checks are not defined by Live Nation but by local health guidelines.

That means ticketholders for Live Nation venues — including Ruoff Music Center, Old National Centre and White River State Park in Indiana — will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks after receiving a final dose of one of the three vaccines approved by the CDC.

Only a printed copy of a negative test result or vaccination, or the original vaccination card, will be considered valid proof.

The venue will accept either a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test as long as a ticketholder provides printed proof of their negative test result that is dated and time-stamped. A home test will be accepted if you bring a printed test result that was linked from a medical platform.

The same negative test requirement holds true for unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age, and for unvaccinated fans with a valid medical restriction that prevents them from receiving the vaccination.

If somebody attending a show has not been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the performance, they will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to the event date. Check the event details page for health check requirements for specific events, as they are subject to change.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 43.68 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 701,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 234.89 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.8 million deaths. More than 6.29 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County Public Health Department makes changes to vaccination, testing sites

The Marion County Public Health Department is making changes to some of its locations for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

MCPHD has closed the vaccination site on the city's east side at 9503 E. Post Road.

Vaccinations at the IndyGo Julia M. Carson Transit Center at 201 E. Washington St. are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations are free, and no appointment is needed.

Vaccinations are also offered by appointment-only at four of its District Health Offices: South District, Northeast District, Northwest District, and Eagledale Plaza.