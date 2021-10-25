Indiana coronavirus updates: Effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.44 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 735,900 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 243.65 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.80 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

A team of young scientists in South Africa is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end-run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in vaccine sales and manufacturing.

The research team in Cape Town is working with highly unorthodox backing from the World Health Organization. WHO is leading attempts to replicate proprietary technology in a zero-hour attempt to address global inequities in vaccine access.

Moderna says it's more efficient to expand its own production than share its technology and has pledged to build a vaccine factory somewhere in Africa at some point.

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

Some American workers are deciding to quit their jobs in defiance of what they consider intrusive vaccine mandates.

Many cities, states and businesses report that more than 9 out of 10 of their workers are complying with mandates. But thousands have sought religious or medical exemptions that were rejected, while others have refused to be told what to do.

They include defense industry workers, police officers, firefighters, educators and health care workers. In Seattle, a group of city firefighters turned in their boots at City Hall this week to protest a vaccination requirement.