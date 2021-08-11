Indiana coronavirus updates: Biden vaccine mandates face November first test with federal workers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 754,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 249.88 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.04 million deaths and more than 7.25 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Biden vaccine mandates face November first test with federal workers

President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president's executive order. Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to the agencies and union leaders. And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.

The upcoming deadline is the first test of Biden's push to compel people to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, another mandate will take effect in January aimed at around 84 million private sector workers, according to guidelines put out this past week.

Potential breakthrough with new pill to lessen COVID-19 symptoms

The makers of a new pill promise it will lessen the effects of COVID-19 symptoms. Meanwhile, Pfizer's new pill is said to cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%. But do these tools to fight coronavirus also mean fewer people need to get vaccinated?

Doctors still say vaccination will be the best way to protect yourself, but with tens of millions unvaccinated - these pills could be critical in curbing future waves of infections.

Infectious Disease Dr. Monica Gandhi said both Pfizer and Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill will be a game-changer for many people and while the news of the new pills is exciting, Gandhi says it's still so much better to prevent a disease than to treat it.