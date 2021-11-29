Indiana coronavirus updates: Children's Museum hosting virtual COVID-19 panel on Monday

Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Nov. 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children's Museum hosting virtual COVID-19 panel on Monday

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a variety of medical experts for a free virtual COVID-19 panel on Monday.

Experts with various specialties will answer parents' questions at the Facebook Live event, which begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29. Dr. Elaine Cox, Chief Medical Officer at Riley Children's Health, and Dr. Virginia Caine, Director of the Marion County Public Health Department, will be among the expert panelists.

You can watch the stream at this link and submit questions early at this link.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.22 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 776,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 261.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.19 million deaths and more than 7.60 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Japan denying entry to all foreign visitors as omicron variant spreads

Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday.

The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in a number of nations.

Canada reports 1st omicron variant COVID cases as world races to learn more

Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday, including Canada, and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

"I do think it’s more contagious when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa. It has the earmarks therefore of being particularly likely to spread from one person to another. … What we don’t know is whether it can compete with delta,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”