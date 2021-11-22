Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 771,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 257.55 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.15 million deaths and more than 7.39 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

Legislative leaders announced Saturday that lawmakers would return to the Statehouse for a one-day session on Nov. 29 to take up measures that would allow Indiana’s current COVID-19 public health state of emergency that’s been in place since March 2020 to expire.

Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and business or crowd restrictions were lifted months ago. But many conservatives have criticized Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for continuing to extend the monthly health order.

The Legislature's session comes amid a recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Austria enters nationwide lockdown to fight soaring cases

Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown in a desperate effort to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity.

The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could extend to 20 days. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Kindergartens and schools will remain open for those who need them, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.