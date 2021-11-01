Indiana coronavirus updates: Jen Psaki tests positive; FDA delays decision on Moderna COVID shot for children under 18

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.97 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 745,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 246.70 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.99 million deaths and more than 6.94 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Jen Psaki tests positive

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19.

Psaki was not traveling with President Joe Biden, who was in Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

She added that she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks.

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

FDA delays decision on Moderna COVID shot for children under 18

It may be a few months yet until children will be eligible to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. According to a press release from the company Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will need more time before it rules on an Emergency Use Authorization for administering the shot to children ages 12 to 17.

According to Moderna, the FDA says it's using that extra time to further analyze results from studies on the risks of myocarditis after vaccination. Myocarditis is a type of heart inflammation. The FDA says its analysis may push its decision on whether to authorize an Emergency Use Authorization back to January 2022.

Concerns about this potential link arose in the spring and summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hundreds of instances of heart inflammation have been reported after a person had received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's being the two FDA-approved mRNA vaccines). That risk was found to be higher in young men and adolescents. Despite this, both the CDC and the World Health Organization say that these cases are both rare and mild.