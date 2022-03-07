Indiana coronavirus updates: Global death toll nears 6 million

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 7, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purdue to relax mask protocols in classes, research spaces

Purdue University announced it will drop its mask mandate and move to mask optional beginning March 14. This means masks won't be required in classrooms or research spaces.

However, the university did say masks will still be required in health care settings and where contractually required. Masks also continue to be required as apart of the quarantine process for those infected or exposed to COVID-19.

The university's decision was made based on data showing declining COVID-19 cases, current CDC guidance and the high rate of vaccinations among the campus community. According to Purdue, the campus is now 90% vaccinated.

Free vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic. The university will also continue to provide free N95 and KN95 masks throughout campus.

Global death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters 3rd year

The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,999,254 as of early Monday morning.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 958,620 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 446.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases with 5.99 million deaths and more than 10.59 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at at 3838 N. Rural Street in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at Coronavirus.IN.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

How to order more free COVID-19 test kits from US government

Starting next week, the U.S. government will allow Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The second round of orders will begin next week allowing two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.

President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during Tuesday's State of the Union address.