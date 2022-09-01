Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD hosting vaccine, rapid testing clinic downtown Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCPHD hosting vaccine, rapid testing clinic downtown Monday

The Marion County Public Health Department is partnering with the College Football Playoff Host Committee to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and rapid testing on Monday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the north side of Washington Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets.

The walk-in clinic near Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis will take place using two MCPHD mobile units.

The vaccine clinic will offer both initial and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those ages 12 and over, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and older. Those receiving a second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card or a photo of the card. Parental or guardian consent is required for a minor to be administered the vaccine.

Rapid test results will be provided on-site within about 15 minutes of getting a test.

Fishers Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing for students beginning Monday

The Fishers Health Department announced it will open priority rapid COVID-19 testing appointments for students and staff of Fishers-based schools beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

The department said the measure is an effort to help ensure schools remain open and in-person while keeping students and staff safe.

The testing will take place at the existing drive-thru location, located at 3 Municipal Drive in Fishers.

Kindergarten through grade 12 Fishers-based school staff and children who want a PCR test must register online. The department said they're only able to offer rapid tests to people 18 and younger, and 50 and older.

Registration information and testing hours can be found at this link.

Indianapolis Public Library canceling all programs, meeting room reservations beginning Monday

The Indianapolis Public Library is canceling all in-branch library programs and community meeting room reservations as of Monday, Jan. 10 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The library shared the announcement on Twitter and said all library branches, online programs, computers, curbside pickups and vaccine clinics will still be open and available.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 60.09 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 837,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 307.17 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.48 million deaths and more than 9.41 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Warren Township students in grades 5-12 move to e-learning for entire week

Some students in the MSD of Warren Township will continue e-learning for a week.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson originally notified families last week that students in grades 5 through 12 will have e-learning days Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10 due to a "large number of staffing needs" that arose from positive COVID cases and other illnesses.

On Sunday, Hanson said students in grades 5 through 12 will learn virtually through Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Hanson, COVID-19 cases are impacting staff in the intermediate middle schools in the district, as well as Warren Central High School. The transportation department has also been affected.