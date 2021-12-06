Indiana coronavirus updates: US extends mask mandate for travelers; stricter testing guidelines begin for flights into US

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 49.08 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 788,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 265.86 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.25 million deaths and more than 8.17 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US extends mask mandate for travelers; stricter testing guidelines begin for flights into US

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, the White House announced Thursday morning. It's also enacting tighter testing restrictions for people flying into the U.S.

Beginning the week of Dec. 6, all travelers to the U.S., regardless of nationality or vaccination status, will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding flights. That compares with three days now for those who have been vaccinated.

According to the CDC's website, the new testing policy for international travelers flying to the U.S. begins Dec. 6 just after midnight EST. Alternatively, the CDC's website states that travelers can provide "documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days."

President Joe Biden is also extending his directive requiring masks on airplanes and other public transit, which had been set to expire in January, through March 18, the White House said.

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

Reports from South Africa, where the omicron variant of COVID-19 emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

"Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to delta."

Fauci said the Biden administration is considering lifting travel restrictions against noncitizens entering the United States from several African countries. They were imposed as the omicron variant exploded in the region.

"Hopefully we'll be able to lift that ban in a quite reasonable period of time," Fauci said. "We all feel very badly about the hardship that has been put on not only on South Africa but the other African countries."

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced Wednesday the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.