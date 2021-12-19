Indiana coronavirus updates: Fauci says omicron variant is 'just raging around the world'

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 50.84 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 806,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 274.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.35 million deaths and more than 8.68 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci says omicron variant is 'just raging around the world'

The White House's top medical adviser says the COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

President Joe Biden is planning on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to give what his press secretary says is “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Indiana reports state's 1st case of omicron variant of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that it has detected the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in a specimen collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident.

The variant was verified through the ISDH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program, according to a news release. The sample was collected Dec. 9, and omicron was detected in the sample this weekend after sequencing was conducted.

The patient has been notified of the positive test. No additional details about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Indiana was one of just seven states in which omicron had not yet been detected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sen. Warren, Sen. Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."