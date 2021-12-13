Indiana coronavirus updates: Scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 49.92 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 797,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 270.16 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.3 million deaths and more than 8.43 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge

British scientists are warning that the government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron coronavirus variant. U.K. health officials say omicron is spreading much more quickly than the delta strain and is likely to become the dominant variant in Britain within days.

Concern about the new variant led Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government this week to reintroduce mask mandates and urge people to work from home. But many scientists say that's unlikely to be enough. Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said Saturday that omicron could cause between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in England in the next five months if no other restrictions are put into place.

Pfizer booster doses now ready for all Hoosiers 16 and up

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 if they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the eligibility Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand its emergency use authorization to include 16- and 17-year-olds.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older who want to obtain a booster dose should go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.