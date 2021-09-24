Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC advisers backing COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

CDC advisers backing COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

However, Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

The panel on Thursday voted against saying that people can get a booster if they are ages 18 to 64 years and are health care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

But Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with a FDA booster authorization decision earlier this week.

The panel had offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one. But the advisers refused to go further and open boosters to otherwise healthy frontline health care workers who aren't at risk of severe illness but want to avoid even a mild infection.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 42.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 684,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 230.61 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.72 million deaths. More than 6.02 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Free testing and vaccine clinic underway at IMS

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are available today in the parking lot across from Gate 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The clinic will run from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 30.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Clark, Clay, Delaware, Fayette, Fulton, Gibson, Hamilton, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Putnam, Ripley, Starke, Tippecanoe, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White and Whitley.

Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

US reaches 55% fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The U.S. reached a milestone Thursday as 55% of the population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The news comes the same day that CDC advisers recommended booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans — despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic.

The CDC website said 182.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, which is two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

More than 212 million people — 64% of the population — have received at least one vaccine dose.

Kids age 12 are the youngest currently authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. If you just look at Americans 12 and older, the rate of full vaccination is 64.3%.

The adult vaccination rate is 66.2% and for those 65 and older, the rate is 83%.