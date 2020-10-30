Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Health officials prepare for vaccine

Friday's latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Health officials in Indiana prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana officials are preparing for when the state will get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana's health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the first vaccine is likely to be a two-dose version from Pfizer. She says the timeline for a second vaccine from Moderna is a “rapidly developing situation, so a lot is subject to change.”

Neither vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and multiple vaccine candidates are still undergoing trials. Indiana's health care workers would be the first to be vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 228,600 deaths and 3.55 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 45 million confirmed cases with more than 1.18 million deaths and 30.3 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Surge in virus threatens to reverse global economic rebounds

The resurgence of coronavirus cases engulfing the United States and Europe is imperiling economic recoveries on both sides of the Atlantic as millions of individuals and businesses face the prospect of having to hunker down once again.

Growing fear of an economic reversal coincided with a report Thursday that the U.S. economy grew at a record 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter.