Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana reports new daily high in cases

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana reports daily high of nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases

Indiana health officials reported a new daily high of 2,880 new coronavirus infections and 42 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The 2,880 new infections reported Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health topped the 2,521 new infections the state agency reported Saturday that had been Indiana’s daily high of newly reported cases.

The department’s daily update also shows that Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,019. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic. Indiana’s 42 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raises the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,065, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 223,000 deaths and 3.35 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 41.71 million confirmed cases with more than 1.137 million deaths and 28.35 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.