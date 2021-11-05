Indiana coronavirus updates: US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 751,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 248.62 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.02 million deaths and more than 7.15 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. The new government rules take effect Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

The new requirements were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September. They will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses. It is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

A senior administration official said the agency would target companies if it gets complaints.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement in response to the mandate for companies:

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

UK authorizes Merck's COVID pill, first shown to treat coronavirus

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. The drug, known as molnupiravir, is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate COVID-19.

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.