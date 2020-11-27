Indiana coronavirus updates: ISDH reports 5,700 new cases, 33 more deaths

Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

ISDH daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 5,700 more cases and 33 more deaths from COVID-19. That puts Indiana at a total of 324,537 positive cases and 5,328 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak started.

The seven-day positivity rate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 was 11.1 percent for all tests and 20.9 percent for unique individuals. More than 48,000 more COVID-19 tests administered were reported in Friday's update, bringing the total to 4,148,596 total tests administered.

The state has 23.2 percent of ICU beds available. Of those currently in use, 43.6 percent are by COVID-19 patients.

Number of Hoosiers with COVID-19 approaches 319,000

Indiana health officials say an additional 6,434 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.

They said Thursday a total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19—that's an increase of 63 from the previous day for a second straight day.

The Indiana Department of Health reports another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. The newly reported deaths make November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month yet with 1,118 confirmed deaths.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 263,450 deaths and 4.87 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 60.99 million confirmed cases with more than 1.43 million deaths and 39 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Butler postpones Sunday basketball game after positive COVID-19 test

Butler University is postponing Sunday's basketball game against Eastern Illinois after a positive COVID-19 test. Butler did not say if that test was a student-athlete or one of the coaches or staff.

The positive test came after the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Western Michigan. The team is tested three times each week as part of the NCAA and BIG EAST protocols.

Close contacts to the positive case were notified and told to quarantine.

There's no word yet on when the game with Eastern Illinois will be rescheduled.

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

The coronavirus pandemic was considered by many Big Ten coaches the biggest opponent for conference teams coming into this virus-delayed football season, and it certainly has been.

With the annual bragging rights game between Minnesota and No. 18 Wisconsin called off this week because of another outbreak, five games have been canceled because of COVID-19-related issues since play began on Oct. 23. And that’s just the games.