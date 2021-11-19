Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer, U.S. ink $5.29B deal over COVID-19 treatment pill

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.53 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 768,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 256.09 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.13 million deaths and more than 7.60 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pfizer, U.S. ink $5.29B deal over COVID-19 treatment pill

The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators approve it.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

The price for Pfizer’s potential treatment amounts to about $529 per course. The U.S. has already agreed to pay roughly $700 per course of Merck’s drug for about 3.1 million treatments.

Pfizer said Thursday the price being paid by the U.S. government reflects the high number of treatment courses purchased through 2022.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity.

Disney Cruise Lines to require passengers 5 and up to be fully vaccinated

Beginning Jan. 13, Disney Cruise Line will require passengers as young as 5 years old on its ships to be fully vaccinated in order to sail.

The update to the cruise line's COVID-19 vaccination policy comes more than two weeks after a kid-size dose of Pfizer's vaccine was cleared by the FDA for kids ages 5 to 11.

According to Disney's website, the vaccination requirement applies to both U.S. and international passengers on its ships. Under the parameters, guests will need to wait to book their trip until 14 days after the last person in their party has been vaccinated.

In the meantime, kids 5 to 11 years old can complete negative COVID-19 testing requirements in lieu of being fully vaccinated. The option will remain available to kids in this age group until Jan. 12.