Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County opens kids-only vaccine clinic for ages 5-11

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 759,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 251.97 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.08 million deaths and more than 7.37 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County opens kids-only vaccine clinic for ages 5-11

The Marion County Public Health Department has opened a COVID-19 vaccination site on the west side of Indianapolis specifically for children ages 5-11.

As of Thursday night, about 800 kids in Marion County have rolled up their sleeves. Health department director Dr. Virginia Caine said she is pleased with the turnout.

“It’s a good beginning for a first week,” she said.

After seeing such high demand for the vaccine, Caine said the county decided to open the kids-only clinic to make appointments easier and more accessible.

“What we found out is that at our other clinics, we were having a lot of adults fill up those appointments a lot quicker than the parents with children and it was creating a barrier,” said Caine.

Marion County health officials said they aren’t worried about running out of the vaccine and say more shipments will be on the way.

Riley Hospital to hold vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

Riley Children's Health will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for younger children over the next two months.

The pop-up clinics, for children ages 5 to 11, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on four Saturdays over the next five weeks. The first clinic will be held this Saturday, Nov. 13, with the others taking place Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

The clinics, which are only for children ages 5 to 11, are being held in the lobby of the Simon Family Tower at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Visitors to the clinic can park in the Simon Family Tower parking garage and have their parking validated when their child gets their shot.

The clinics require an appointment, which can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov and searching for "HSP Riley Kids Pop-Up VAX" in the 46202 ZIP code.