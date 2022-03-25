Indiana coronavirus updates: Clergy alliance sponsors vaccine clinic Saturday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, March 25, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clergy alliance sponsors vaccine clinic Saturday

The National Action Network of Indiana, the Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and free testing to help fight the pandemic.

A clinics is scheduled in Marion County on Saturday in zip codes that have been tremendously impacted: 46254, 46222 and 46218.

As an incentive, sponsors will be giving away $50 gift cards to everyone that gets vaccinated or boosted while supplies last.

Saturday's clinic will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last at Messiah Baptist Church (5640 East 38th Street).

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:45 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 975,860 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 477.38 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.10 million deaths and more than 10.85 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Airline CEOs urge President Biden to lift mask requirement on flights, in airports

CEOs from several major airlines are urging President Joe Biden to lift the federal mask mandate on flights and inside airports.

In a letter signed by 11 different airline CEOs, the request is being made as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have dropped significantly across the U.S., according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The face mask requirement was recently extended through April 18, 2022, but top officials with numerous airlines have stated in their letter that they hope the Biden administration will lift the mandate before then.

"The science clearly supports lifting the mask mandate, as demonstrated by the recently released CDC framework indicating that 99 percent of the U.S. population no longer need to wear masks indoors," the letter states. "Several studies completed before we had the added layer of widespread availability of vaccines, including one from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and another from the U.S. Department of Defense, have concluded that an airplane cabin is one of the safest indoor environments due to the combination of highly filtered air and constant air flow coupled with the downward direction of the air."

The letter goes on to reference the U.K., which lifted its airline mask mandate earlier this month.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., tweeted last week that 99% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community level, meaning masks were no longer required indoors, per CDC masking guidelines.

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday. If regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older.

Moderna enrolled about 6,900 tots in a study of the 25-microgram doses. Early data showed after two shots, youngsters developed virus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as young adults getting regular-strength shots, the company said in a press release.

Moderna said the small doses were safe, and the main side effects were mild fevers like those associated with other commonly used pediatric vaccines.

Once Moderna submits the data to the FDA, regulators will debate whether to authorize emergency use of the small doses for tots. If so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will decide whether to recommend them.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule