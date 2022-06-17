Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

The latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, June 17, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel.

The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer.

The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend.

The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

CDC map shows Dubois at 'high risk,' 21 Indiana counties at 'medium' risk

On Friday, June 17, 2022, Dubois County was listed on the CDC data map as having "high" community risk of spreading COVID-19, while 21 other counties (Benton, Blackford, Carroll, Clark, Clinton, Crawford, Delaware, Elkhart, Fountain, Harrison, Jackson, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Orange, Owen, Randolph, Scott, Tippecanoe, Washington, White) were listed as "medium" risks.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 86.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 10 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 1.01 million deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 537.99 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.31 million deaths and more than 11.59 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.

Fauci, director of NIAID and President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, the NIH said. He is currently isolating while working from home and has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other top government officials.

Fauci's positive COVID test comes two days after U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany.

White House offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House recently announced that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

2nd COVID-19 booster shot available to Hoosiers 50 and up

The Indiana Department of Health announced that Hoosiers age 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with weakened immune systems, are now eligible to receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The IDOH is advising vaccine providers to begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who qualify.

The CDC also says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.