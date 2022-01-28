Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County Public Health Department shares vaccination, testing sites

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 73.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 878,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 366.31 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.63 million deaths and more than 9.90 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County Public Health Department shares vaccination, testing sites

The Marion County Public Health Department announced a list of its current COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations as it continues to offer the services for free to anyone interested.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site — a drive-thru clinic at 3838 N. Rural St., just north of 38th Street on Indianapolis northeast side. Current hours for that site are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The clinic offers only PCR testing.

Anyone seeking a test at the location is encouraged to register and make an appointment online at MaronHealth.org/indycovid. Appointments are not required but will cut down the wait time significantly, the department said.

MCPHD is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and three other locations in Marion County.

Below is the list of MCPHD's vaccine clinic locations and times through February, as of Jan. 26:

MCPHD Northeast District Health Office, 6042 E. 21st St.: Mondays noon-4 p.m., Tuesdays 3-7 p.m., and Feb. 12 8 a.m.-noon.

Mondays noon-4 p.m., Tuesdays 3-7 p.m., and Feb. 12 8 a.m.-noon. MCPHD Eagledale Plaza Health Office, 2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13 : Tuesdays 8 a.m.-noon.

: Tuesdays 8 a.m.-noon. MCPHD Northwest District Health Office, 6940 N. Michigan Road: Thursdays 3-7 p.m., Feb. 5 and Feb. 26 8 a.m.-noon.

Thursdays 3-7 p.m., Feb. 5 and Feb. 26 8 a.m.-noon. MCPHD South District Health Office, 7551 S. Shelby St.: Mondays 3-7 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m-noon, Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 8 a.m.-Noon

Mondays 3-7 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m-noon, Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 8 a.m.-Noon MCPHD ACTION Health Center, 2868 N. Pennsylvania St.: Wednesdays 3-5 p.m., Feb. 12 9 a.m.-noon

Wednesdays 3-5 p.m., Feb. 12 9 a.m.-noon Indianapolis Public Library Martindale-Brightwood Branch, 2436 N. Sherman Drive (ages 12+ only): Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Indianapolis Public Library College Avenue Branch, 4180 N. College Ave. (ages 12+ only): Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. IndyGo Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St. (ages 12+ only): Tuesdays-Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mobile testing and vaccine site returning to Carmel

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic in west Carmel Jan. 26-29. The clinic will be open from noon until 8 p.m. at the Jill Perelman Pavilion, located at 3000 W. 116th St.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. Register at ourshot.in.gov. The clinic will have the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Booster shots will also be available. Individuals 5 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.

Kroger providing free nonsurgical N95 masks

Kroger will help provide free, nonsurgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers will be able to visit Kroger stores with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks, while supplies last. Kroger initially said it anticipated the masks would arrive on Thursday but provided an updated timeline Wednesday morning:

"Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "At this time, we are awaiting our distribution of masks from the Strategic National Stockpile and are prepared to make them available to the public as soon as we receive them."

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed the Thursday arrival of N95 masks seemed unlikely.