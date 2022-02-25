Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS lifting mask policy Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC to drop most indoor mask recommendations Friday: AP sources

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

IPS lifts COVID protocols

Indianapolis Public Schools is making some changes to the district's COVID-19 protocols as cases decline across the country.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28, face masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors at IPS facilities. Also, the district announced that they will be ending social distancing, contact tracing and quarantine protocols in schools.

In a message to parents, IPS also said free PCR and rapid testing will be available for school families and members of the community at Arsenal Tech and Broad Ripple high schools. The testing is in addition to rapid testing available at IPS schools for students and staff and is part of a partnership with Delta Vector.

The new testing locations will be open Monday through Friday, with morning and afternoon appointments available. Residents will need to pre-register for visits to either location.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 78.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 944,830 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 431.58 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.92 million deaths and more than 10.45 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said.

Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities, the Pentagon said.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums with names like the People’s Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund — all with different starting points, departure dates and routes. Some are scheduled to arrive in time for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, though others may arrive afterward.

US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides

The vaccination drive in the U.S. is grinding to a halt with the average number of Americans getting their first shot down to about 90,000 a day. This is the lowest point since the first few days of the U.S. vaccination campaign in December 2020. And hopes of any substantial improvement in the immediate future have largely evaporated.

About 76% of the U.S. population has received at least one shot. Less than 65% of all Americans are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination incentive programs that gave away cash, sports tickets, beer and other prizes have largely gone away. Government and employer vaccine mandates have faced court challenges and may have gone as far as they ever will. And with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths subsiding across the U.S., people who are against getting vaccinated don’t see much reason to change their minds.

Muncie Schools drop face mask requirement

Muncie Community Schools has updated their face mask rules for students, staff and visitors.

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required inside MCS buildings. The change is tied to recently updated guidance from the Indiana Department of Health.

“We’ve seen COVID cases plummet from several weeks ago and after consulting with our local health officials, this seemed to be the right step to take,” said Director of Public Education and CEO Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski. “We’ve always said the data would dictate our decisions on COVID policies, and it’s finally time to move past the masks.”

Despite the change, a federal mandate means masks are still required on the bus before and after school.

Howard County vaccine clinic changes

The Howard County Health Department will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic from its current location at the Kokomo Event Center to the Howard County Health Department at the end of February. The clinic will resume at the new location on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Howard County Health Department is located in the Jeff Stout Government Center at 120 East Mulberry St. in Room 206.

Anyone with an existing appointment at the Kokomo Event Center location in March will be notified of the change in location to Government Center.

The clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines every Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. It will be closed between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment at OurShot.IN.gov or Call 211 to schedule

Patients should bring a photo ID and insurance card to the clinic.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will all be available.

If you have questions about booster doses, vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, pediatric vaccines, or any other COVID-19 vaccine-related questions, call the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2437 choose Option #1 to speak with a nurse.

IMS vaccine clinic ending Feb. 26

The Indiana Department of Health will start reducing its COVID-19 response operations.

The department said the changes are being made due to less demand for testing and plenty of availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment at health provider locations.

The IDOH testing and vaccination clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end operations on Saturday, Feb. 26.

IDOH will also stop its testing and vaccination strike teams that had been deployed across the state. However, IDOH will continue to make mobile vaccination and testing units available upon request.