Indiana coronavirus updates: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 again

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 915,610 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 406.05 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.79 million deaths and more than 10.14 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 again

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19 again and is in self-isolation, Clarence House announced Thursday morning.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

Charles had a previous bout with coronavirus in March 2020, when cases began to spike around the world. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and his wife, Camilla, isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that he is triple vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who over the weekend celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Hamilton County closing mass vaccination clinic

The mass vaccination clinic at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds will close after Friday, Feb. 18. The county said demand for the vaccine has fallen off and there are enough other locations offering the vaccine to meet the need.

"That means we no longer require as much space or staff to accommodate those still wanting or needing the COVID-19 vaccines," said Chris Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department.

After the fairgrounds site closes, appointments will be available at the Hamilton County Health Department, located at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. Those will begin Monday, Feb. 21. Make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response

Facing growing pressure to ease pandemic restrictions, the White House is insisting it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including even Democratic New York, made clear on Wednesday that they aren’t waiting for Washington as public frustration grows. New York is lifting its broad masking mandate, though keeping it for schools.

Illinois will soon do the same.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that officials have started consultations with state and local leaders all over on next steps.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should still listen to the CDC, which recommends masking in almost all indoor locations.

Sweden ends COVID-19 testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centers and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The move puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe, but some experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with the easily transmissible but milder omicron variant and as governments begin to consider treating COVID-19 like they do other endemic illnesses.