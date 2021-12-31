Indiana coronavirus updates: Indy area hospitals launch campaign telling public they're at breaking point

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 54.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 824,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 286.51 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.42 million deaths and more than 9.09 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indy area hospitals launch campaign telling public they're at breaking point

The Indiana National Guard set to arrive at Eskenazi Hospital on Monday to try to help relieve some of the pressure from staffing shortages emerging from the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital's executive medical director says staff is exhausted and some are getting sick themselves, as they head into what's expected to be a difficult new year because of a highly-contagious new omicron variant.

Three Indiana hospitals systems have the same message this week.

"It's a breaking point," said Eskenazi's Dr. Graham Carlos.

Carlos says healthcare workers have reached it.

"It's a lot different than the first go-around in 2020," he said.

Hospitals, including Eskenazi, are currently short staffed, and those on the front lines say it's largely because employees are themselves getting sick, as COVID patient counts are going up again.

CDC urges travelers to avoid taking cruises, regardless of vaccination status

The CDC updated their COVID-19 Travel Health Notice status from Level 3 to Level 4 on Thursday. The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.

CDC said that if you do travel on a cruise ship to make sure you are fully vaccinated and to get a booster dose if you are eligible.

Franciscan Health limits visitors

With the acceleration and spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Franciscan Health hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville are implementing new visitation guidelines, effective at 7 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30.

The volume of inpatients at both the Indianapolis and Mooresville hospitals has increased significantly since mid-November, according to an announcement made Thursday morning. A large majority of the patients were not vaccinated.

Patients at both facilities will only be permitted one visitor each day and it must be the same person during that time. Franciscan Health consulted with the leaderships of Franciscan Alliance and Indiana State Department of Health before implementing the policy change.

Franciscan will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

A visitor, who must be 18 or older, is required to wear a hospital-provided isolation mask. In clinical areas, visitors should remain maintain social distancing and wash hands.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at both hospitals.

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show

A surge of coronavirus cases in New York has forced the postponement of another signature event, the Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show.

The show announced Wednesday it has postponed its 146th annual event to have been contested in late January. The announcement didn’t give a new date for the show but said it would be later in 2022.

The dog show normally is held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden.

It was moved to June last year and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown. Spectators weren't allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

NCAA basketball tournaments scheduled to go on as planned

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled to go on as planned amid a rise in postponements and cancellations.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told NCAA.com the NCAA Tournament was slated to go on in the normal format and there’s been no discussion of playing in a bubble like last season.

Gavitt said there was no reason to alter plans for the 2021-22 season since it started on time and and there are a variety of mitigation aspects to combat the virus, including vaccines and boosters.

He added games that aren’t played will be declared no contest and the selection committee will be aware of those games.