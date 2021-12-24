Indiana coronavirus updates: US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 51.81 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 815,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 278.18 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.38 million deaths and more than 8.88 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers

Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

CDC officials have advised that in calculating the 10-day isolation period, the first day should be the first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test. If a person develops symptoms sometime after a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must restart, beginning one day after the symptoms develop.

Navy personnel begin integration process to help at Methodist Hospital

A team of 20 U.S. Navy personnel began arriving in Indianapolis this week. The teams are made up of medical professionals in a variety of specialties, including critical care and respiratory care.

Dr. Chris Weaver, IU Health's chief clinical officer, said the system is treating 551 COVID patients across all hospitals — the most it ever has at once. For context, that's enough to fill just Methodist Hospital. The system is also recording around six total COVID deaths per day.

Methodist Hospital itself is treating 137 patients for COVID-19, which is the most in the state. Weaver noted the strain the system is experiencing is not only due to treating COVID patients, but also patients with other illnesses, paired with a worker shortage.

Weaver said the Navy personnel is especially helpful with the critical care, whereas the National Guard, which previously deployed to 14 of the systems 16 hospitals, primarily help with non-clinical tasks.

The Navy has already started integrating into the hospital, but no specific date for when teams will start treating patients was given. Navy personnel will help wherever Methodist sees the most need — not necessarily just with COVID patients. While the deployment is set for 90 days, the team is prepared to help for however long FEMA and the Department of Defense determine there's a need.

US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.

The Food and Drug Administration authorization comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, thanks to its superior benefits and milder side effects.

As a result, Merck's pill is expected to have a smaller role against the pandemic than predicted just a few weeks ago. Its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced and the drug label will warn of serious safety issues, including the potential for birth defects.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug for adults with early symptoms of COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization, including older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease. The U.K. first authorized the pill in early November.