Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine one step away

The latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Pfizer vaccine one step away

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, the government advisers concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over.

If approved, Indiana hospitals should receive the first shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday, and could begin administering it on Wednesday.

McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Republican senators won’t support a key compromise. It includes a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want.

The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package. Now a legislative pile-up is threatening Friday's deadline to pass an unrelated government funding bill by midnight or risk a shutdown starting Saturday.

Talks are continuing.

State reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths, 6K more cases

State health officials on Thursday reported another 96 Indiana residents died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 6,600. The Indiana State Department of Health said that the newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana’s toll to 6,603, including both confirmed and presumed infections.

The department’s daily statistics update also shows that 3,221 patients were hospitalized at Indiana's hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Hoosier hospitals will have to postpone elective surgeries starting next week to free up hospital capacity under an order Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Wednesday in light of Indiana’s recent steep increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 15.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 292 thousand deaths and 5.98 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 69.6 million confirmed cases with more than 1.58 million deaths and 44.89 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

House speaker quarantining with COVID-19 infection

The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. The office of Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he received the test result on Wednesday and was quarantining at home.

His office said Huston hasn’t been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or legislative staffers.