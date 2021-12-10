Indiana coronavirus updates: US expands Pfizer COVID-19 boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US expands Pfizer COVID-19 boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

U.S. health authorities said Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine once they're six months past their last shot.

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. And hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the last barrier — saying those teens should get their booster as soon as it's time.

Boosters are important considering that protection against infection wanes over time and “we’re facing a variant that has the potential to require more immunity to be protected," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC's director, said.

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including about 4.7 million 16- and 17-year-olds, many of whom got their first shots in the spring and would be eligible for a booster.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the U.S. for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It’s not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third Pfizer dose. But Walensky said the CDC and FDA would closely watch data on 12- to 15-year-olds because if they eventually need boosters, “we again will want to act swiftly.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 49.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 794,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 268.57 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.28 million deaths and more than 8.33 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.