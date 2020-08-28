Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Recoveries top 16 million worldwide

Friday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest headlines updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been almost 5.87 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 180,800 deaths and 2.1 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 24.46 million confirmed cases with more than 831,800 deaths and 16 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

8 IU residence houses on quarantine through mid-September

Indiana University and the Monroe County Health Department directed Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses to suspend in-person organizational activities until at least September 14 to curb a COVID-19 outbreak. The directive does not include dining and housing for live-in members of the houses.

The university said the increase in positive tests was detected by the school's COVID-19 mitigation testing. Public health officers at the university are continuing to monitor other houses for spread of the virus.

The houses impacted include Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Sigma Phi, Beta Theta Pi, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Theta Chi.

No residence halls are included in the order. Indiana University estimated 2,600 students live in the affected houses on campus.

Click here to read more about Indiana University's COVID-19 plan.

Flicks at Victory Field

If you're looking for something to do with the family, Victory Field could be the spot for you. Starting in September, the stadium will become an outdoor movie theater.

Sept. 11 - "The Sandlot"

Sept. 25 - "Angels in the Outfield"

Oct. 9 - "A League of Their Own"

Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. for each movie. Tickets are $10 to $25 or for $75 you can reserve a 6-person pod on the field.

Click here for more information.

China readies for full reopening of schools

China began moving into its final weekend before a full re-opening of schools amid continuing measures to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.

The country reported just nine new cases on Friday, all brought from outside the country. Hospitals are treating 288 people for COVID-19 and another 361 are being monitored in isolation for showing signs of the illness or having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

China has reported 85,013 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, with 4,634 dying from COVID-19.

The roughly 25% of students still out of school are due to return to classes on Monday.