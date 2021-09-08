Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS changes to COVID-19 safety protocols begin Wednesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPS changes to COVID-19 safety protocols begin Wednesday

Indianapolis Public Schools is updating some of its COVID-19 safety protocols amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and state.

The following changes will begin Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Close contact will be defined as being within 3 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more within a classroom setting.

IPS will accept either a PCR or rapid test for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Tests must be done in a clinical setting.

In K-8 schools, staff will reduce the number of students in the cafeteria at any given lunch period as much as possible (utilizing classrooms, the outside or the gym to reduce the number of students eating lunch together).

In high schools, students may continue to eat in the cafeteria with mandatory assigned seating for contact tracing purposes.

Parents/guardians, community partners and volunteers may be in buildings by scheduled appointment only. Interactions within classrooms will be be limited.

Masks are to be worn while singing or vocalizing.

No in-person field trips through Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Click here to see IPS' current COVID-19 safety protocols.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis reinstates indoor mask mandate beginning Wednesday

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will require all guests, who are 2 and older, to wear masks indoors beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8. The change was made due to rising case numbers in the state.

Masks worn indoors will have to cover a person's nose and mouth. Masks are not required outdoors in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

People who do not comply with the mask requirement will be asked to leave.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 40.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 650,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 221.93 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.58 million deaths. More than 5.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IndyGo hosting vaccine clinics each Wednesday in September

IndyGo is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away free access to the public transportation service for one month.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center at 201 E. Washington St. each Wednesday in September — 8, 15, 22 and 29 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free 31-day IndyGo paper pass at the clinic immediately following their vaccination.

All three vaccines will be available, including the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 years and older.