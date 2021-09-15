Indiana coronavirus updates: Fauci says he 'would support' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for air travel

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 41.36 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 663,900 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 225.82 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.64 million deaths. More than 5.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci says he 'would support' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for air travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would support" mandating that people be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go on a flight.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), made the comments in an interview posted to Instagram on Monday by The Skimm.

"If you want to get on a plane and travel with other people ... you should be vaccinated," Fauci said in response to a question on whether he'd support vaccine mandates for air travel.

In response to Fauci's comments, the U.S. Travel Association said while the organization supports people getting vaccinated, they have "long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel."

"Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine," the organization said in a statement.

The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Washington Post on Monday that he's supportive of a mandate, but isn't proposing one.

IndyGo hosting vaccine clinics each Wednesday in September

IndyGo is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away free access to the public transportation service for one month.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center at 201 E. Washington St. Wednesdays in September — the 15th, 22nd and 29th — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free 31-day IndyGo paper pass at the clinic immediately following their vaccination.

All three vaccines will be available, including the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 years and older.

IndyGo's future headquarters at 9503 E. 33rd St. is still open for free vaccinations Tuesdays through Saturdays in partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Eskenazi Health partners with churches on vaccine clinics

Eskenazi Health will partner with Eastern Star Church, Resurrection Community Church, New Direction Church and Purpose of Life Ministries on COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

September vaccine event dates and times:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Location: New Direction Church, 5330 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46205

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October vaccine event dates and times:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Location: Eastern Star Church – CARE Center, 5719 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: New Direction Church, 5330 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46205

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E.38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Purpose of Life Ministries, 3705 W. Kessler Blvd. N. Dr., Indianapolis, Ind. 46222

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

