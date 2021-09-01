Indiana coronavirus updates: Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 39.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 640,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 217.71 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.51 million deaths. More than 5.29 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

ISDH hosting vaccine clinics at Cicero park, Ivy Tech Wednesday

The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a drive-thru clinic at Red Bridge Park in Cicero through Wednesday this week.

The clinic is open between noon and 8 p.m. each day and will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

You don't need an appointment.

Ivy Tech is also partnering with ISDH to to host free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at its downtown campus at 2535 N. Capitol Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and a state-issued ID is required.

ISDH is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide vaccinations: Benton, Henry, Jennings, Marion, Marshall, Wayne and Whitley. Additional clinics will be announced later this week.

Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S.

The oxygen shortages are yet another sign of the toll that the summer COVID-19 resurgence has taken on the nation's hospital system. A handful of states including Florida, Oregon, Hawaii, Mississippi and Louisiana have set pandemic records for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and many hospitals are dangerously short of staff and intensive care unit beds.

There is some good news, however.

The country is averaging 155,000 new infections a day, but the caseload trajectory has slowed down dramatically from earlier in August.