Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 226,700 deaths and 3.48 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 43.97 million confirmed cases with more than 1.16 million deaths and 29.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.