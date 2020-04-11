Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers

The latest coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest U.S., world numbers

There have been more than 9.38 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 232,600 deaths and 3.7 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 47.5 million confirmed cases with more than 1.2 million deaths and 31.6 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Todd Rokita tests positive

Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by his campaign Tuesday said Rokita was exposed to COVID-19 by someone not connected with any of his campaign activities.

Rokita recently began developing symptoms and was tested for the virus. He and his family are quarantining and following state guidelines.

Rokita was declared the winner of the attorney general race Tuesday evening.

Purdue-Wisconsin game canceled

Purdue's football game at Wisconsin Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday.

Alvarez' comments were posted on the UW football website:

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff. We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."