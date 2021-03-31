Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers 16+ to be eligible to sign up for vaccine beginning Wednesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoosiers 16+ to be eligible to sign up for vaccine beginning Wednesday

Hoosiers 16 years old and older will be eligible to sign up to be vaccinated starting Wednesday, March 31.

Eligibility has not yet been expanded to Hoosiers under 30 years old, as of 3:30 a.m. ET.

To date, more than 2.73 million doses have been administered in Indiana, and more than 1.1 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.

Select which group you belong to in order to qualify for the vaccine.

If you are registering by age, you must enter your date of birth for confirmation.

Enter your zip code, and click "Search."

Select a vaccine clinic available in your area.

Select the blue link that says "Schedule an Appointment" for your desired location.

Find a date with availability, and click "Select This Time."

Fill out the patient's information (name, date of birth, sex, contact information), and click "Submit Patient Information."

To find a vaccination site in the county where you live, click here.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 550,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 128.22 million confirmed cases with more than 2.8 million deaths and 72.73 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Walk-up J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday and Thursday

A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic brought a few hundred people to an Anderson church Tuesday.

The Madison County Health Department announced on Facebook Tuesday morning of 430 unexpected Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

By early afternoon, a line had formed outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Staff members from the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard administered the shots.

Another walk-up vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 at Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St. beginning at 9 a.m.

IRS to begin sending payments for social security recipients

The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced Tuesday that stimulus checks for Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries will be issued this weekend.

While these payments will be distributed in the coming days, the agencies said the majority of the checks will be sent electronically and received on Wednesday, April 7.

Since the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, stimulus checks have gone out to at least 127 million Americans; however, many who receive federal benefits and don't typically file tax returns were given no timeline initially for when they would get their money.

Last Thursday, the IRS received data on beneficiaries from the Social Security Administration which then allowed the agency to start the process of validating eligibility on what they say are millions of records. The agency has already been inundated with a backlog on tax filings which has seen the tax filing deadline pushed back multiple times already for this tax season.

While Tuesday's announcement did not say how many people will now be getting their stimulus checks, lawmakers said last Thursday that the wait for files from SSA had been holding up the stimulus payments for nearly 30 million Americans.