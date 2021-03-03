Indiana coronavirus updates: President Biden directing states to prioritize vaccinating teachers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, March 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.71 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 516,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 114.75 million confirmed cases with more than 2.54 million deaths and 64.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden directing states to prioritize vaccinating teachers

President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers for COVID-19 during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

Today, I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.



It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff members have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening, teachers should be prioritized.

Marion County leaders hosting webinar Wednesday evening to dispel COVID-19 myths

The City of Indianapolis and Marion County Public Health Department are teaming up to launch the COVID Community Ambassador program to encourage people to dispel myths and challenge stigmas.

Marion County residents are encouraged to sign up to receive email updates through an online portal. Participants will receive regular email updates on new vaccine sites, qualification changes and infographics to be shared on social media.

Join Dr Caine from @Marion_Health and Deputy Mayor @judithbtindy for a candid discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine and its myths and stigmas. Have specific questions you want addressed? Drop them below! #VaccinateIndy pic.twitter.com/VV5hTKT5mM — Indianapolis OPHS (@IndyOPHS) March 1, 2021

"Communication from trusted leaders at all levels is critical to ensuring our residents of all backgrounds feel safe and confident in receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine," Hogsett said in a press release. "This effort allows the power of connections to be at the forefront of disseminating critical vaccine information. Neighbor to neighbor, we can dispel myths and remove barriers to get our city on a healthier path."

The City of Indianapolis and Marion County Public Health Department are hosting two webinars to kick off the community ambassador program:

Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. ET in English

Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET in Spanish

To become a community ambassador, go to indy.gov/covid.

Texas planning to lift statewide mask mandate, allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity next week

Texas is lifting its statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity beginning Wednesday, March 10.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes at a press conference and said conditions had improved in the fight against COVID-19 to the point where he felt businesses could open to full capacity. Some businesses were previously only allowed to open to 75 percent capacity.

He also said Tuesday, March 2 had the lowest positivity rate in Texas for COVID-19 cases in four months. Cases had been dropping in recent weeks since a spike after the winter holidays.

Abbott said that while he is removing the statewide mask mandate, he encouraged businesses to create their own policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Enough COVID vaccine for every US adult by end of May, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic. Biden noted that vaccine supply was only one bottleneck toward that goal, and that the new challenge will be injecting doses into arms as swiftly as possible.