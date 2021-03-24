Indiana coronavirus updates: 2nd round of stimulus checks going out Wednesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.92 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 543,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 124.2 million confirmed cases with more than 2.73 million deaths and 70.45 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

2nd round of stimulus checks going out Wednesday

If you're still waiting on your third COVID-19 stimulus check, be on the lookout because another batch of $1,400 payments are being sent out this week.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that the second batch of payments is being issued this week.

According to the announcement, direct deposits during this next round should hit bank accounts on Wednesday, March 24.

However, the agencies noted that a large number of the payments going out now will also be mailed. So those who won't see a direct deposit on March 24, should watch their mail carefully for a paper check or prepaid debit card.

Treasury and IRS said that additional batches of payments will be going out on a weekly basis moving forward.

Hoosiers 16 and older to be eligible for vaccine on March 31

In an address to the state Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Hoosiers ages 16 and older on March 31.

This is in anticipation that the state will receive a large increase in the amount of coronavirus vaccine, as outlined by the federal government.

Holcomb said additional mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April, and the state will also implement a large employer vaccination program to make getting vaccinated more convenient for Hoosiers.

The state public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days, beginning April 1. Then, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials.

The statewide mask mandate will become an advisory on April 6, but face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites until further notice.

27M COVID vaccine doses to be shipped next week, White House says

The White House says 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office just over two months ago.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on their weekly conference call that 23 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna and about 4 million of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be shipped next week.

About 18 million of those shots will be given directly to states and jurisdictions to administer, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says. Most of the remainder will go to the federal retail pharmacy program, with a smaller share to federally qualified community health centers.