Indiana coronavirus updates: State expands vaccination eligibility to more high-risk groups

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

More high-risk patients now eligible for vaccine in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health has expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to several more high-risk health conditions.

Patients with chronic conditions like cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and cerebral palsy are now eligible to be vaccinated. Also added to the list are people with severe asthma, those who need supplemental oxygen and people with HIV.

Individuals who are eligible under the new guidelines will receive a unique registration link or can call 211 after receiving the notification.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.09 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 527,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 117.57 million confirmed cases with more than 2.61 million deaths and 66.62 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

House plans to vote Wednesday on COVID-19 relief

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to take up the Senate's version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which includes a third round of stimulus checks, on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office said Tuesday.

The Senate passed its COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, with a party line 50-49 vote, with several changes compared to what the House originally passed. Instead of $400 weekly emergency unemployment checks, the Senate bumped it down to $300. It also removed the push for a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

In both versions of the bill, individual tax filers making up to $75,000 per year will get $1,400 stimulus checks. Couples making up to $150,000 will get $2,800. There will also be $1,400 tacked on for each dependent in the household.

Under the Senate bill, the amount for stimulus checks would be gradually reduced until it reaches zero for people earning $80,000 and couples making $160,000. Those ceilings were higher in the House version.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Monday that the House would vote on the legislation "Wednesday morning at the latest," according to Reuters. She said it only depends when the Senate sends the legislation.

Texas lifts statewide mask mandate, expands business capacity beginning Wednesday

Texas is lifting its statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity beginning Wednesday, March 10.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes last week at a press conference and said conditions had improved in the fight against COVID-19 to the point where he felt businesses could open to full capacity. Some businesses were previously only allowed to open to 75 percent capacity.

He also said Tuesday, March 2 had the lowest positivity rate in Texas for COVID-19 cases in four months. Cases had been dropping in recent weeks since a spike after the winter holidays.

Abbott said that while he is removing the statewide mask mandate, he encouraged businesses to create their own policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone in Alaska age 16 and up

Most anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Alaska now can get one.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that effectively immediately, the state is removing all eligibility requirements to get a COVID-19 vaccine. There remains a minimum age requirement, however, based upon the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization for each vaccine.

One still has to live and work in the state, too, but officials no longer are focusing on older or high-risk populations.