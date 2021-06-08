Indiana coronavirus updates: Biden purchasing vaccine doses to share with foreign nations

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden purchasing vaccine doses to share with foreign nations

The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of the Group of Seven summit. Two hundred million doses — enough to fully protect 100 million people — would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022, the person said.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that Biden was committed to sharing vaccines because it was in the public health and strategic interests of the U.S. As Biden embarks on his first foreign trip, he is aiming to show "that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere."

Monroe County Correctional Center administers second rounds of COVID vaccine shots

The Monroe County Correction says incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine has motivated inmates to get the shots. Sheriff Brad Swain said 28 more inmates had received the vaccine.

Swain said the New Beginnings counseling and treatment dormitory had been suspended during the pandemic. Inmates housed there received the vaccine as a condition of resuming the program. Another incentive was funds credited to inmates' commissary accounts.

Last month, more than 50 inmates received the vaccine. Swain said he hopes the percentage of vaccinated inmates exceeds the general U.S. population.

State reports 21K more full vaccinations, 12 additional deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 21,596 more Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. The state has registered 5,329,586 total doses of vaccine, with 2,623,766 people fully vaccinated.

ISDH also reported 308 new positive tests for the virus, along with 12 additional deaths that occurred March 16, 2020-June 8. Indiana has lost 13,289 people to COVID-19.

The new cases bring Indiana's total to 747,799 residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

Children's Museum of Indianapolis updates mask policy

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis updated its mask policy Wednesday morning.

The world's largest children's museum will no longer require masks in outdoor spaces, which includes the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Unvaccinated visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear masks while indoors. Vaccinated visitors can choose not to wear a mask, but the museum encourages everyone to wear a mask to set a positive example since children under 12 years old can't be vaccinated yet.

The staff will continue wearing masks while indoors.

The Children’s Museum said it will not ask each person's vaccination status, so it is relying on visitors to make the right decision.

More mobile vaccination clinics planned this week

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule this week:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

June 10-11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

June 10-11 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

CDC eases travel alerts for more than 100 countries, territories

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered travel warning levels this week for more than 110 countries and destinations. It comes as many parts of the world steadily vaccinate their populations, seeing a closer end to the most restrictive parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Reuters reported Tuesday, the new ratings include 61 nations which had their travel warning level reduced below the agency's highest warning level, a "Level 4" rating.

The CDC said that an additional 50 countries and territories were lowered to a "Level 2" or a "Level 1," according to Reuters. Countries including Albania, Iceland, Israel, Belize and Singapore have now been put at the lowest travel risk level. Switzerland, Ukraine, Turkey, Honduras, France, the Philippines, South Africa, Mexico, Italy, Hungary and Canada are all now at a "Level 3" risk category.

The CDC warns on its website that passengers should not travel internationally unless they are fully vaccinated. If a traveler is not fully vaccinated, the CDC is urging people to check its website and follow the guidance for unvaccinated travelers.

All travelers are still required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no longer than three days before returning to, or first entering, the United States, the CDC says. Masks are also still required in planes and in airports for the time being, even for the fully vaccinated.

US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden's July 4 vax goal

For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks. Now, though, the U.S. is on pace to fall short of his aim to have 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest. But it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target.

The administration insists that even if the goal isn't reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery from the virus.

Africa desperately short of COVID vaccine

In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack. In South Africa, with the continent’s most robust economy, only 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In Nigeria, it's 0.1%. Kenya is even lower. And Uganda has recalled doses from rural areas because it doesn’t have nearly enough to fight outbreaks in big cities.

The continent of 1.3 billion people is facing a severe shortage of vaccine at the same time a new wave of infections is rising across Africa. Says activist Fatima Hasan: “People are dying. Time is against us. This IS INSANE."

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 598,300 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 174 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.74 million deaths. More than 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.