Indiana coronavirus updates: US deaths hit 600K, equal to yearly cancer toll

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 176.64 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.82 million deaths. More than 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination clinics this week around central Indiana

June 16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Morgan County:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St.

Mooresville, IN 46158

June 16-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Tippecanoe County:

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 State Road 43

West Lafayette, IN 47906

White County:

Reynolds parking lot

401 W. Second St.

Reynolds, IN 47980

June 16-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd.

Richmond, IN 47374

June 16-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):

Jennings County:

Jennings County Fair

4920 N. S.R. 3,

North Vernon, IN 47265

US deaths hit 600K, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer.

The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. Worldwide, the death toll stands at about 3.8 million.

With the arrival of the vaccine in mid-December, COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. have plummeted to an average of around 340, from a high of over 3,400 in mid-January. Cases are running at about 14,000 a day on average, down from a quarter-million per day over the winter.

The real death tolls in the U.S. and around the globe are thought to be significantly higher, with many cases overlooked or possibly concealed by some countries.

Masks are no longer required for vaccinated guests at Disney World

Many guests will start to feel a sense of "normalcy" at Walt Disney World.

Face-coverings for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now optional in "most areas." The Florida theme park only notes that masks will continue to be required of all guests on Disney transportation like buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

Anyone who is not vaccinated is expected to keep their masks on in all indoor locations and when in line for a ride or transportation. Walt Disney World is not requiring guests to prove they have been vaccinated.