Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has COVID outbreak

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significant outbreak of COVID-19 at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

The 2021 class going on at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield was suspended due to a "significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students."

As of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive. Nine more students were being retested after their initial results were inconclusive.

There are also 50 students who are isolating because they are symptomatic or are considered close contacts of a positive case.

The majority of the 117 students in the class are unvaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health will again provide specific protocols, such as cohorting students and masking requirements, for all ILEA operations. A restart date for the class has not been set.

Ascension St. Vincent will now require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Ascension St. Vincent said all employees will soon be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ascension said thousands of employees have already received the vaccination, but more must be done to overcome the pandemic.

Ascension said the timeline for completing the vaccine series and meeting the requirement will be Nov. 12, 2021.

In the instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious beliefs, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process we use for the annual influenza vaccine.

Ascension has 160,000 employees nationwide and operates 22 facilities in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 1,248 new cases as of Wednesday. The death toll in Indiana is now at 13,564, and a total of 768,624 Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19.

ISDH also reported 3,689 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That means there are 2,934,389 Hoosiers vaccinated against the virus.

Britain wont require quarantine for most vaccinated visitors

Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe can enter England without quarantining starting next week.

The British government says people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, can take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating.

There is one exception: France, which Britain has dubbed a higher risk because of the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus. Visitors from France will continue to face a British quarantine.

Currently only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can skip 10 days of quarantine when arriving from most of Europe or North America. The move to boost Britain’s ailing travel industry comes despite rising coronavirus cases.

The rule change takes effect Monday and only applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will decide whether to follow suit.

Marion County follows CDC guidance, recommends masks in indoor public places

The Marion County Public Health Department is recommending individuals wear masks in public indoor places, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation comes after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday for individuals in places where COVID-19 is surging. The government agency reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker specifies areas where the virus is spreading by county. The map color-codes each county from blue (the lowest level of community transition) to red (the highest level of community transition). The agency suggests individuals living in counties that are orange or red mask up indoors.

Based on data collected between July 19 and July 25, Marion County was on the orange level — substantial.

Tokyo governor urges youth to get vaccinated to slow surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the high number of infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding its previous record in January. Koike noted that the majority of the elderly have been fully vaccinated and infections among them have largely decreased, while the mostly unvaccinated younger people are now dominating the new cases.

Vaccination prospects for the younger have improved, and some can get their shots organized by work places and colleges, while others still wait based on seniority. There are also concerns over hesitancy among the young.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 611,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 195.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.17 million deaths. More than 3.92 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Sydney to remain in lockdown as cluster grows

Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month.

The New South Wales state government said the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.

“I am as upset and frustrated as all of you that we were not able to get the case numbers we would have liked at this point in time but that is the reality,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

More than 2,500 people have been infected in a cluster that began when a limousine driver tested positive on June 16 to the contagious delta variant. The driver had been infected by a U.S. aircrew he transported from Sydney airport.