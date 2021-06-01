Indiana coronavirus updates: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day, according to Fauci

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 21.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 357,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 86.46 million confirmed cases with more than 1.86 million deaths and 48.51 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day

The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges.

The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike, with only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states used as of Tuesday morning, just over three weeks into the vaccination campaign.

"Any time you start a big program, there's always glitches. I think the glitches have been worked out," the nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press.

Vaccinations have already begun speeding up, reaching roughly half a million injections a day, he pointed out.

Now, with the holidays over, "once you get rolling and get some momentum, I think we can achieve 1 million a day or even more," Fauci said. He called President-elect Joe Biden's goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days "a very realistic, important, achievable goal."

Family Video locations will all close nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of Family Video, a popular chain which started out as a video rental company 42 years ago and expanded to sell pizza and CBD supplements, announced that it will be closing all locations of the store across the country.

The company said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically reduced foot traffic in stores and affected the amount of movies which were released, which ultimately pushed the store "to the end of an era."

Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, and President of Family Video, said Tuesday that he is "extremely thankful" to the employees and customers who have been part of the company's history.

As digital streaming and the pandemic has all but wiped out the video rental and movie theater industry globally, Family Video was able to hang on, in part, by offering alternative products in stores such as CBD supplements. The company operated hundreds of stores across the Midwest, the South and the East Coast.